Inmate escaped jail in Karnes County with help of lover; both apprehended after 100-mile chase, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – An inmate’s escape from a private jail in Karnes County led to a chase reaching speeds of 100 mph and two arrests on San Antonio’s northwest side, authorities said.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the inmate and a woman, believed to be his “significant other,” led law enforcement on a chase, driving from Karnes County through Wilson County and into Bexar County.

The man, who was facing a federal charge for drug possession, escaped the Karnes County Detention Facility, about 70 miles southeast of where they were captured, Salazar said.

The chase started on Highway 281, continued onto I-37 and eventually ended up on Loop 1604 West, authorities say.

Officials say the driver then pulled off of Babcock Road and headed to Camp Bullis Road, where the pursuit ended, Salazar said. Law enforcement immediately took both the inmate and the woman into custody.

Bexar County Sheriff's deputies investigate a chase that began in Karnes County on Sunday, March 29, 2020, (KSAT)

In total, the pursuit was over a 100-mile stretch of road.

Salazar said the car the pair was driving is registered to an address in the area where they were detained. He said it’s likely they were trying to make it to a private residence.

The woman believed to be the man’s lover will face a charge related to aiding an escape, Salazar said.

The inmate escaped a private facility that typically houses federal prisoners, according to authorities.

Officials say the inmate will now be turned over to Karnes County. U.S. Marshals are investigating.

No one was injured in the chase.