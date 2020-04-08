Man arrested for possession of explosive device at motel in Universal City

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – A man with active felony warrants was arrested Wednesday at a motel in Universal City as part of a joint operation where an explosive device was found, the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s office said.

Officers with the Universal City Police Department, among other agencies, arrested Joshua Faleide at a Super 8 motel in the 200 block of Palisades Drive.

According to John Ortega, chief investigator with the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s office, the man was arrested in connection with two active felony warrants: possession of an explosive weapon, and possession of components of an explosive weapon, both third-degree felonies. More charges are expected to filed.

Ortega said the arrest originally stems from the recovery of a small explosive device in China Grove on March 25. Investigators ultimately were able to track that device’s components back to Faleide and obtained a search warrant for his residence.

“Upon gaining entry to the residence on April 7, investigators found multiple components of explosive weapons including a pipe-bomb that was in the final stages of manufacture and other explosive materials. Based upon evidence uncovered at the scene, investigators were able to link Faleide to the construction of the IED from China Grove,” a spokesperson from Bexar County wrote in a statement.

Authorities searched this vehicle believed to belong to the suspect during an investigation into an explosive device at a motel in Universal City. (Misael Gomez) (KSAT)

Faleide, who is in his 40s, is a known offender to both the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and Universal City Police, Ortega said.

The Universal City Police Department, the China Grove Police Department, the Bexar County Sheriff’s office, the San Antonio Police Department bomb squad and San Antonio ATF all played a role in the arrest.

A woman was detained at the scene, but she was later released.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.