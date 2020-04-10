East Side shooting leaves behind pools of blood, bullet-riddled sedan, 3 victims, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after three people were wounded in a shooting on the city’s east side overnight.

Officers were called just after midnight to the 1900 block of East Crockett Street, not far from East Houston Street, after receiving reports of multiple shots being fired.

According to police, a witness told officers that the shooting was the result of a verbal argument outside a home.

Police said investigators found on East Crockett Street a crime scene with numerous shell casings, pools of blood on the sidewalk and a parked van with a bullet hole. Not far from there in the 1600 block of Center Street, officers found an unoccupied black Chevy Impala with multiple bullet holes and the engine running.

Police said a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter had tracked and followed a vehicle leaving the area at a high-rate of speed, to Brook Army Medical Center.

Officers at the hospital made contact with the vehicle’s occupants at the front security gate and found one person with an apparent bullet grazing to the left of the head, along with bullet wounds to both the arm and chest, police said.

Authorities said officers also received reports of another victim arriving on their own at Children’s Hospital of San Antonio with gunshot wounds to the arm and chest and a third victim arriving at Metro Hospital with a gunshot wound to his armpit.

The victim at the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio was flown to University Hospital in critical condition. The other victim was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

Authorities say one of the victims told police that the shooters were in a white sport utility vehicle. Police did not say if they have anyone in custody in connection with the case.