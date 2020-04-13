Bexar County sheriff corporal arrested on DWI charges on Easter Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office corporal was arrested on Easter Sunday under suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The sheriff’s office and San Antonio police sources confirmed that corporal Susan Palomo was taken into custody Sunday night in the 2900 block of Thousand Oaks Drive.

Preliminary information on the arrest was unavailable Monday, but KSAT 12 News has requested the police report and a booking photo related to the offense.

Palomo posted her $800 bond on the DWI charge and was released from jail on Monday, according to the central magistrate’s office.

Palomo was suspended late last year after an unrelated investigation found that she attached the wrong bond paperwork of an inmate, leading to an erroneous release.

A 15-day suspension was initially proposed, but after an appeal, the suspension was reduced to two days, records showed.

BCSO deputies blamed for erroneous releases had suspensions shortened from a total of 55 days down to six days

Palomo is currently assigned to the detention division, and has been employed with the agency since 2004, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. She has been placed on administrative leave and have her peace officer’s license rescinded pending investigations.

“In the midst of this community and agency fighting the COVID crisis with everything in our power, this is beyond disrespectful. This 16 year employee is certainly experienced enough to know better," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a statement. "My intention is to terminate her employment as soon as possible, if ultimately convicted for this crime.”