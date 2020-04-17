16-year-old trying to buy off Instagram shot in foot, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital after being shot in the foot late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was reported just after 9:30 p.m. in the 8600 block of Spoonbill Court, not far from Loop 410 and Marbach Road on the city’s West Side.

According to police, the teen was trying to purchase something off of Instagram when someone shot him.

Police said the shooter arrived in a white vehicle and when the victim presented cash, the shooter shot him in the foot and then fled.

The teen was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. Police did not give a description of the shooter or say what the teen was trying to buy.