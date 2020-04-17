Many donors a ‘no show’ for blood drive held at Holmes High School

SAN ANTONIO – The COVID-19 pandemic has led to some changes in the way people donate blood in our area.

For example, the locations where people donate vary, and some new measures are being taken at the door to keep people safe. Still, officials at the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center said donors are needed, especially those with Type-O blood.

On Friday, a blood drive was held at Holmes High School on Ingram Road.

Kathleen Jasinski, a teacher, has donated 10 gallons of blood over the years.

“It's always important. They're running particularly low right now, and I'm O-negative,” Jasinski said. “It’s my 80th donation.”

The blood drive was moved to Holmes High School as part of an effort by the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center to abide by social distancing guidelines while continuing the mission to save lives.

“We have several community blood drives where people can go and donate blood … but what we're asking definitely, and during this time, is that people make appointments to come out and donate,” said Roger Ruiz, spokesperson for the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center.

No matter where you donate, staff members are taking the same precautions. You have to get your temperature taken and your hands sanitized before entering. Staff members are also wearing masks.

Even with the safety steps, Ruiz says there is an issue. Some people scheduled to donate aren’t showing up.

“Here today at this blood drive at Holmes High School, we're seeing about a 51% show rate, which is about half of the donors who said they were going to come out,” Ruiz said.

If you do need to reschedule or cancel your appointment, the staff asks that you let them know as soon as possible so that someone else can take your spot.

If you missed Friday’s blood drive, there will be one every day for the foreseeable future.

Corporations are also encouraged to volunteer to host blood drives.

Visit southtexasblood.org or call 210-731-2719 for more information on blood drives and how you can make an appointment.