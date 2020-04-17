8 upcoming community blood drives scheduled around the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is continuing to schedule community blood drives across the city and in surrounding towns.

In the coming weeks, there are eight scheduled. One must make an appointment before attending.

Yes, you can still donate blood during the “Stay Home, Work Safe” order

Here is a list of the upcoming schedule drives:

April 17: Holmes High School Cafeteria, 6500 Ingram Road.

April 18: Milltown Historic District Ballroom, 561 Oasis St. in New Braunfels.

April 19: MacArthur Park Church of Christ, 1907 NE Loop 410.

April 20: Embassy Suites By Hilton San Antonio Landmark, 5615 Landmark Pkwy.

April 21: Kenedy City Hall Auditorium, 303 W. Main St. in Kenedy.

April 22 & 23: City of Schertz Community Center, 1400 Schertz Pkwy.

April 25 & 26: Cornerstone Church Praise Center, 18755 Stone Oak Pkwy.

May 2 & 3: St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Boerne, 202 W. Kronkosky Place.

You can visit the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center website for more information on how to set an appointment.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: