Yes, you can still donate blood during the ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order period
Donors must make appointment
SAN ANTONIO – The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center wants residents to know that donating blood is exempt from the city's "Stay Home, Work Safe" order, and drives are still happening.
South Texas Blood & Tissue Center holds week-long blood drive to build supply amid coronavirus outbreak
Currently, donations are by appointment only to help enforce social distancing measures to protect people from COVID-19. However, due to people not realizing they're allowed to donate, many who have made appointments have resulted in no-shows.
Organizers are still trying to build up a 15- to 20-day blood supply and are urging people to go out and donate.
Donors can make an appointment at SouthTexasBlood.org/GiveSA or by calling 210-731-5590.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Here’s what we know about the confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Antonio
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- Unemployment claims are soaring. What to do if you lose your job
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- Texas governor bans dine-in eating, gatherings of 10+ through April 3
- SA school districts extend closures 2 more weeks amid emergency over coronavirus
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- Explained: New declarations of emergency issued in San Antonio and Bexar County
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- Social distancing and hungry? These San Antonio-area restaurants are offering To-Go deals
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.