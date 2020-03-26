Yes, you can still donate blood during the ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order period

SAN ANTONIO – The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center wants residents to know that donating blood is exempt from the city's "Stay Home, Work Safe" order, and drives are still happening.

Currently, donations are by appointment only to help enforce social distancing measures to protect people from COVID-19. However, due to people not realizing they're allowed to donate, many who have made appointments have resulted in no-shows.

Organizers are still trying to build up a 15- to 20-day blood supply and are urging people to go out and donate.

Donors can make an appointment at SouthTexasBlood.org/GiveSA or by calling 210-731-5590.

