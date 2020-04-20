New ID screening process could cause traffic delays at local military bases

SAN ANTONIO – A new identification screening process could cause traffic delays on and around local military bases.

In a statement Friday, Joint Base San Antonio announced that it would begin a 100 percent ID check at all local bases Monday morning.

The process involves checking the identification cards or drivers licenses of every person in every vehicle.

The statement said that drivers will be required to hold up all of the cards to the window, allowing personnel at the gates to scan the barcodes.

It said this process likely will increase the number of vehicles that are turned away, and could also cause delays at the gates.

The ID screening process is just the latest effort to control access to the bases during the coronavirus pandemic.

Late last month, JBSA announced that it would be limiting access to bases and checking drivers’ IDs through closed windows in response to the COVID 19 outbreak. That led to significant delays outside JBSA-Lackland.

Despite the warning about anticipated backups this time around, traffic appeared to be flowing smoothly outside JBSA-Lackland early Monday morning.