Teenage boy shot in head while riding in vehicle, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A teenage boy is in critical condition after being shot while riding in a car early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of East Houston Street on the city’s East Side.

According to police, the teen was a passenger inside the vehicle traveling on East Houston Street when someone on foot fired once at the car, striking him in the head.

Police said the driver of the vehicle pulled into a nearby Circle K convenience store and called for help.

The unidentified teen was transported by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center.

No arrests have been made in the case. A motive is not currently known.

Police also did not give a description of the shooter.