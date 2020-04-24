4 New Braunfels firefighters sent to battle 21,043-acre fire in West Texas

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Four firefighters with the New Braunfels Fire Department are heading to West Texas to help battle the Holcombe Road Fire.

The fire, located in both Crockett and Val Verde counties, is reported to be 21,043 acres as of Friday, according to NBFD, and is 20% contained.

The four firefighters are being sent as part of a Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System deployment.

“When going to events like this, the personnel know they are initially committed to as many as 14 days, and there is always the possibility of extending the deployment,” said David Ferguson, New Braunfels communications coordinator.

The fire started Sunday in Crockett County and by Tuesday, 50 firefighters, seven dozers, 24 engines and two air tankers were fighting the flames, according to Wildfire Today.

As of Friday, there are approximately 150 personnel from agencies statewide fighting the fire, according to Go San Angelo.