Man shot trying to break up altercation at North Side gas station, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A local man was shot trying to break up an altercation at a North Side gas station early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at a Circle K in the 12000 block of Blanco Road, not far from Winston Churchill High School.

According to police, the victim was shot in the neck while trying to stop the altercation.

Police said two people fled in silver sedan shortly after the shooting.

The wounded man was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

Authorities did not say what the altercation was over, or if the man knew the suspects.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.