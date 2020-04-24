Wendy’s giving away free nuggets April 24

SAN ANTONIO – Wendy’s is giving everyone a “group nug” with a free 4-piece nugget on Friday, April 24.

Participating Wendy’s locations will give away a free crispy or spicy 4-piece. No purchase is necessary.

The offer is valid for drive-thru or mobile orders starting at 10:30 a.m., according to the website.

The fast-food chain teased the promotion on Twitter Thursday saying “You haven’t been grounded this long since 9th grade," referring to the quarantine orders and social distancing guidelines in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.