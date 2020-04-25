Two hospitalized after crash with wrong-way driver, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are in the hospital after a wrong way driver crashed into them head-on, according to San Antonio police.

Authorities said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday night on I-37 and Drexel when a man was driving on the wrong side of the highway.

The man then reportedly crashed into the other vehicle head-on.

Both drivers were taken to different hospitals and are stable, police said.

Police suspect alcohol may have been involved in the crash and charges are still pending.

