SAPD: Two hospitalized after overnight head-on crash on Highway 90

SAN ANTONIO – Two men are in the hospital after an overnight head-on crash, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened at 1:53 a.m. on Highway 90 and Nogalitos.

Police say a man was driving an SUV eastbound on the westbound lanes of Highway 90 when he hit another vehicle head-on.

Two people in the SUV had to be rescued by the jaws of life and were later sent to University Hospital for treatment, according to officials.

Both victims are in stable condition, according to authorities.

The wrong-way driver was tested for a DWI, police say, and the westbound lanes of Highway 90 were shut down from I-35 to General Hudnell for several hours.