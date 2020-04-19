SAPD: Two hospitalized after overnight head-on crash on Highway 90
Victims were rescued by the jaws of life and were later taken to the hospital for treatment
SAN ANTONIO – Two men are in the hospital after an overnight head-on crash, according to San Antonio police.
The crash happened at 1:53 a.m. on Highway 90 and Nogalitos.
Police say a man was driving an SUV eastbound on the westbound lanes of Highway 90 when he hit another vehicle head-on.
Two people in the SUV had to be rescued by the jaws of life and were later sent to University Hospital for treatment, according to officials.
Two killed in wrong-way crash involving 18-wheelers, deputies say
Both victims are in stable condition, according to authorities.
The wrong-way driver was tested for a DWI, police say, and the westbound lanes of Highway 90 were shut down from I-35 to General Hudnell for several hours.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.