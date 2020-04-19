Two killed in wrong-way crash involving 18-wheelers, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO – A four-vehicle crash ended with two people dead, according to Bexar County deputies.

The crash involved three 18 wheelers and happened around 1 a.m. at I-10 and Fair Oaks Parkway.

Deputies say the driver of a Sedan was traveling eastbound, going the wrong way, recklessly, when it hit an 18-wheeler, causing both drivers to be ejected.

The Sedan bursted into flames and both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Another 18-wheeler was traveling eastbound and attempted to avoid the crash before it lost control. The vehicle veered off onto the medium, drove through the cable onto the westbound lanes before crashing into a ditch just off of the frontage road, officials say.

The driver was uninjured. Another 18-wheeler traveling eastbound slammed into one of the 18-wheelers involved, crashing just a few hundred yards away. That driver was also uninjured, according to deputies.

The main lanes on both sides of I-10 are shut down at Ralph Fair Parkway until further notice, but the frontage roads are still open.