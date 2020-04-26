Clark HS senior arrested after robbing fellow student at gunpoint, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A Clark High School senior was arrested by San Antonio police after he was accused of robbing a fellow student at gunpoint.

Treyvin Woods, 18, was charged with aggravated robbery.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim said he was walking home through a wooded area on April 13 and ran into Woods.

The victim told SAPD detectives he knows Woods because both are seniors at Clark.

Woods walked with the victim until they nearly exited the wooded area and then pulled out a gun, the affidavit stated.

The victim told police he initially thought Woods was joking, but Woods told him he was “having hard times” and needed the victim’s property.

The victim gave Woods his cellphone and iPods, but Woods also demanded the victim transfer money to him through Cash App, the affidavit stated.

The victim told police he transferred $113 to Woods who then fled the scene.

According to jail records, Woods was taken into custody by police on Saturday with bond set at $50,000.