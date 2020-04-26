More than 150 basic combat training graduates arrive at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston

SAN ANTONIO – More than 150 recent graduates of the Army’s Basic Combat Training in Fort Jackson, South Carolina, arrived at Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston Friday in an unprecedented manner designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The soldiers, who have been training at Fort Jackson for the past several months, were screened daily over the last 14 days and one final time before traveling via chartered flight. There were no stops in route and the only contact with the community was with the flight crew who were also screened again once they arrived at Kelly Field.

The soldiers were screened a final time by drill sergeants wearing personal protective equipment before boarding sterile buses bound for Fort Sam Houston. The soldiers will begin training at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, or MEDCoE.

This procedure of transportation will be reviewed every two weeks and is expected to be in place until June 30th.

