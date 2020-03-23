Joint Base San Antonio limiting gate access after 2 more test positive for COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Joint Base San Antonio is ramping up safety precautions after two additional staffers tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

JBSA said Sunday that gate access will be limited at Lackland, Randolph and Fort Sam Houston.

People approaching the gate must have their windows closed, according to a news release. IDs will be scanned through the window.

Some delays will be expected as a result. Specific gate hours can be seen online.

13 JBSA personnel test positive for coronavirus

A total of 13 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at JBSA after officials said Sunday that two additional personnel tested positive for the virus.

Officials with JBSA say an investigation into contact tracing is underway.

The first COVID-19 death in San Antonio was confirmed over the weekend.

First COVID-19 death reported in San Antonio

The victim was a woman in her 80s who died at Brooke Army Medical Center. The woman, who had a history of underlying health issues, died on Saturday.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

