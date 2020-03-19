3 more coronavirus cases reported at JBSA

SAN ANTONIO – Three additional personnel at Joint Base San Antonio have received positive COVID-19 test results, officials said Thursday.

A U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence civilian employee who recently returned from leave in Colorado, a retiree who recently returned from travel to Louisiana, and a dependent of a service member who recently returned from travel to Florida have tested positive at Brooke Army Medical Center, JBSA officials said in a news release.

Contact tracing is underway by public health officials, and all three people are in isolation at their homes.

There are four confirmed cases of COVID-19 on JBSA, and military leadership is continually monitoring the situation and working closely with the San Antonio Metro Health Department to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the local area.

JBSA is providing installation personnel and their families with up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent potential spread of the virus, as well as any impact to local activities.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

