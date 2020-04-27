Girl, 12, man, 35, both shot during SW Side home invasion, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 12-year-old girl and a 35-year-old man were both shot during a home invasion on the city’s Southwest Side, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Monday at a home in the 5100 block of Little Creek Drive, not far from Old Pearsall Road and Ray Ellison Boulevard.

According to police, two people broke into the home through a sliding glass door and demanded money and jewelry. At some point during the robbery, shots were fired and the girl and man were wounded, police said.

Authorities say the assailants also stole the victim’s Cadillac before fleeing the scene.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. A description of the suspects was not released.