San Antonio’s Witte Museum won’t reopen May 1 despite green light from Gov. Abbott

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Texas museums will be allowed to reopen beginning Friday as part of the first phase of Gov. Greg Abbott’s reopening of select businesses across the state, but at least one of San Antonio’s more popular museum’s plans to take more time to prepare before opening.

“The Witte Museum is not quite ready to open safely,” the nearly 100-year-old institution said in a statement hours after Abbott unveiled his plan on Monday.

The Witte closed in March due to concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus. Soon after, its team created a reopening task force that has continued to work to develop and implement safety measures and procedures, including analyzing the best way for visitors to experience the museum.

Read more at the San Antonio Business Journal.