You’re working from home and hackers know it. Here’s what you can do to keep your information safe online.

SAN ANTONIO – More people working and schooling from home provides an extra opportunity for hackers looking for ways to access your personal or company information.

To help stay cyber-safe, Consumer Reports says to start with your router.

“One of the most important things you can do is keep its firmware up to date,” said Bree Fowler, tech editor of Consumer Reports.

When a manufacturer rolls out an update, it often includes a security fix specifically designed to keep hackers out. Instructions to update vary by brand, but most are done through a website or app.

“Another thing you can do is update the default password on your router, and don’t share it with your neighbors,” Fowler said.

Long, random strings of words or phrases that include numbers and symbols are most secure.

If you have trouble keeping track of your passwords, use a password manager. Consumer Reports tested several and found 1Password to be the best option.

Keep your antivirus software up to date, and think before you click. Don’t open email attachments or click on links from sources you don’t know to protect yourself from phishing, scams and malware.

Consumer Reports also recommends enabling two-factor authentication on accounts any time it’s available. It’s one more layer of security as you work from home.