If I test positive for COVID-19, how long do I need to stay isolated?
Dr. Ruth Berggren answers your COVID-19 questions
SAN ANTONIO – SAQ: I tested positive for the coronavirus and am in self-isolation. How do I know when it’s safe to come out of isolation? Should I be retested?
Doctor Ruth Berggren, Director of the Center for Medical Humanities and Ethics, says this depends on whether you show symptoms of the virus.
Patients with symptoms should spend a minimum of seven days in self-isolation. Before coming in contact with others they should also notice a significant difference in symptoms. This includes not having a fever for at least 72 hours.
Asymptomatic patients should remain isolated for 10 days after testing.
You can read more about the recommendations for isolating with COVID-19 on the Centers for Disease Control website.
Find more answers and ask your own questions on our SAQ page. Watch anchor Steve Spriester ask local leaders your questions weeknights at 6 p.m. on KSAT12 and 9 p.m. on KSAT-TV and KSAT.com. You can also sign up for our free SAQ newsletter to get answers to the most common questions in your inbox.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.