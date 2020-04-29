If I test positive for COVID-19, how long do I need to stay isolated?

SAN ANTONIO – SAQ: I tested positive for the coronavirus and am in self-isolation. How do I know when it’s safe to come out of isolation? Should I be retested?

Doctor Ruth Berggren, Director of the Center for Medical Humanities and Ethics, says this depends on whether you show symptoms of the virus.

Patients with symptoms should spend a minimum of seven days in self-isolation. Before coming in contact with others they should also notice a significant difference in symptoms. This includes not having a fever for at least 72 hours.

Asymptomatic patients should remain isolated for 10 days after testing.

You can read more about the recommendations for isolating with COVID-19 on the Centers for Disease Control website.