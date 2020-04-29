Is it safe to eat in a restaurant this weekend?

SAN ANTONIO – Governor Greg Abbott gave Texas restaurants the green light to open dining room doors with some restrictions beginning Friday, May 1. While many people might be eager to enjoy a sit-down meal outside of their home, our KSAT viewers still wondered ‘is it actually safe to take my family out for dinner this weekend?’

Doctor Ruth Berggren with UT Health says the city’s transition team does not think it’s safe. She says San Antonio has not met the criteria that the health transition team determined is necessary to reopen public spaces and business.

RELATED: Some San Antonio businesses not opening Friday due to safety, financial reasons

Still, under the governor’s new plan, restaurants will be allowed to open at 25% capacity. Dr. Berggren says if you choose to dine at a restaurant there are some things to look for to be as safe as possible:

The restaurant must have disposable menus -- menus should not be passed person to person.

There should be hand sanitizer or handwashing stations in the restaurant.

The staff should be wearing masks and patrons should wear masks at least until they are seated.

The restaurant staff should be implementing social distancing standards as people walk through the door and tables should be spaced at least six feet apart.

Click here to watch the full Q&A session with Dr. Berggren.