Family throws surprise drive-by birthday parade for 105-year-old loved one

Irene Wilson turned 105 on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – Irene Wilson, who recently moved to San Antonio to be with family, turned 105 on Wednesday and was surprised with a drive-by birthday parade.

Wilson's daughter said she was able to take her mother to visit parts of San Antonio, and Wilson's 98-year-old sister also visited before the pandemic began.

Wilson has said her secret to a long life is filling it with people, and Wednesday's ceremony was her chance to get so many people on a special day.

