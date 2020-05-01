DPS: 2-year-old girl who disappeared in San Antonio may be in danger

Published: May 1, 2020, 6:48 am Updated: May 1, 2020, 7:13 am

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a toddler and a woman wanted in connection to her alleged abduction.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Aurora Lee Lopez, 2, early Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. She weighs 20 pounds, is 3-feet tall, has brown eyes and has brown hair.

Sherry Lee McGill, 49, is wanted in connection to Lopez’s abduction, officers say. She was last seen in the 8500 block of Tuxford on the Northeast Side.

McGill is 180 pounds, is 5-feet, 8-inches tall, has brown eyes and has brown hair. She is driving a black 2012 Honda Accord with Texas license plate KTR2989.

Law enforcement officials believe Lopez is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000.