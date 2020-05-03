Officials: 40 people cited for illegal gambling and social distancing violation after 8-liner bust

SAN ANTONIO – Forty people are detained after an 8-liner bust on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

Authorities were initially called around 9 p.m. to a residence in the 700 block of Grosvenor Street Saturday night with a report of a man that was shot by his uncle.

However, after arriving on scene, officers determined no shooting had occurred and no one was injured.

After going inside the residence, authorities found 40 people using 40 8-liners.

Officials issued citations to all 40 people for violating the city’s ordinance for social distancing and for illegal gambling.

Details are limited and the investigation is still ongoing.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.