SAPD: Investigation underway after two bodies found at North Side apartment complex
Authorities are investigating in the 1700 block of Jackson-Keller Road
SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway at a North Side apartment complex after San Antonio police confirm two bodies were found in the area.
Authorities were called around 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of Jackson-Keller Road.
San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is en route to the scene.
Limited details are known at this time, but we’ll bring more information as it becomes available.
