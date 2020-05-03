Shooting victims’ girlfriends lead police to suspected killer, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man is now in police custody in connection with two shooting deaths on the North Side, according to officials.

Zion J. Limon is charged with capital murder after two men were found shot dead in a vehicle after a drug deal “went sideways” late Saturday, according to an arrest affidavit.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. near an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Jackson-Keller Road.

Officers were first called to the scene for a report of a sick or injured person. However, after arriving at the scene, police found two men deceased from gunshot wounds in a silver Kia.

According to police documents, both the driver and passenger of the Kia sustained gunshot wounds to the back of the head. Both were pronounced deceased on scene, officials said.

Neither of the victim’s identities have yet been released.

As the investigation continued, two shell casings were found by officers outside of the vehicle and were identified as .380 caliber ammunition, arrest documents said.

Authorities began interviewing witnesses at the scene when two women approached them, claiming they were dating the victims, according to the arrest affidavit.

One of the women told officers she and her boyfriend met the alleged suspect, Limon, on social media, and he wanted to give them “edibles.”

The pair drove to meet up with Limon four days prior to the incident at the apartment complex and collected the edibles. They returned home soon after.

The woman told police where Limon’s apartment was located in the complex, according to arrest documents. As she was speaking with officers, she soon noticed a man that looked like Limon walking just a few feet away.

The man stopped to talk with her, and officers identified him as Limon. Officers questioned him and discovered he was armed with a .380 handgun.

He was also holding a gym-style bag and claimed he had more weapons in it, according to police documents.

The women confronted Limon, asking him if he “killed the victims," and he replied, “I want my lawyer, it was self defense," according to the arrest affidavit.

Upon further investigation, officers said Limon’s gym bag had more weapons in it and clothing covered in blood.

Limon was arrested and is charged with capital murder.

