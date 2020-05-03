Girl, 16, killed in apartment complex shooting in Balcones Heights, police say

BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas – A 16-year-old girl is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Balcones Heights, police said.

Officials said officers were responding to a call in the 4400 block of Fredericksburg Road around 4 a.m. Sunday when they heard gunshots coming from an apartment complex nearby.

When the officers arrived at the complex, they confronted two 18-year-old men in a vehicle, police said.

Officers said they also found the 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head.

The two men were taken into custody, and officers found multiple guns and drugs in their vehicle, police said.

The teenage victim was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Officials said the 18-year-old suspects are facing murder charges.

The victim was living with family members at the complex, and the shooters were not tenants, according to police.

Anyone with more information about this active investigation is asked to call Balcones Heights police at 210-735-9148.

