SAPD: Man hospitalized, suspect sought after gas station shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a suspect after an early morning shooting in a gas station parking lot ended with a man in the hospital.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the Circle K gas station parking lot near the 800 block of Cupples Road and Commerce Street.

Four adults and a child were in one vehicle when a man in a white vehicle pulled up, according to authorities.

An argument ensued and the four adults and child ran back to their vehicle. That’s when the suspect walked up to them and pulled out a gun, police said.

Authorities said the suspect fired one shot through the driver’s side door and hit the driver in the leg.

The driver was taken to the hospital by his friends and is expected to recover from his injuries, police said. The suspect fled the scene and is still at large.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with more information is urged to contact San Antonio police at (210) 207-8126.