Woman struck by vehicle during domestic dispute, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A local woman was taken to area hospital after being struck by a vehicle during a domestic dispute overnight, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 100 block of East Rampart Drive, not far from McCullough Avenue and San Pedro Avenue on the city’s North Side.

According to police, a man and a woman were arguing in the parking lot when the man hit the woman with the vehicle and then fled.

Police said the woman was taken to University Hospital for her injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

Authorities said when located, the man may be facing a charge of assault-family violence.