Man in critical condition, 2 others grazed by bullets in East Side drive-by shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person is in critical condition and two other people were grazed by bullets during a late-night drive-by shooting on the city’s East Side, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 11 p.m. to a home in the 4600 block of Belinda Lee Street, not far from East Houston Street after receiving reports of shots being fired.

According to police, a maroon colored sport utility vehicle pulled up to a house that had several people in the front yard and started firing.

Police said the vehicle with several suspects inside fled after the shooting.

A man in his 30s was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.

Authorities said a 90-year-old woman was treated at the scene by EMS crews for a graze to the forehead and a woman in her 20s was treated for a wound to the arm.

So far, no arrests have been made. A motive for the shooting is not known.