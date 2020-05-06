Medical examiner identifies man shot dead during outdoor gathering on the East Side

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of a man who was shot and killed during an outdoor gathering near an East Side home.

He has been identified as Anthony Hardeman, 33.

San Antonio police say Hardeman was among a group gathered outside a home in the 4600 block of Belinda Lee around 11 p.m. Tuesday when someone drove up in an SUV and began shooting.

Police say witnesses described it as a maroon-colored SUV and said several people inside that vehicle fired shots at the group.

Officers at the scene initially said two women, including a 90 year old, also were grazed by the bullets.

A report later clarified that one victim, a woman in her 20s, was grazed in her forehead, while the other in her 30s was grazed on her arm.

In the Wednesday morning daylight, other damage in the area became visible.

A truck in the driveway of an East side home was pierced with bullets during a shooting that left one person dead and two wounded. (KSAT 12 News)

Two vehicles in the driveway of the home showed bullet holes and shattered windows.

A relative of Hardeman told KSAT 12 News off-camera that his home and two others also were hit by gunfire.

Alma Rodriguez lives in one of the other homes that was hit.

“In the garage, as you can see,” she said, pointing to a bullet hole in her garage door. “In our kitchen, in our living room and then close to our bedroom.”

Rodriguez said she could tell right away that the gunshots she heard were close to her home, but only later did she find out how close.

“Everybody’s ok, but, I mean, we were extremely scared,” she said.

Once she realized what was happening, Rodriguez said she and her family ran for cover.

Police still are trying to track down the people who caused them fear, and brought grief to her next door neighbors.

Their report says no one was able to offer a description of the shooters or much more information on the vehicle they were driving, other than it being a maroon SUV.