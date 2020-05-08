How will school, classrooms change for SAISD in the fall?

SAN ANTONIO – Students across the city and state are finishing the school year with distance learning in hopes of returning to the classroom in the fall.

KSAT viewers asked the SAQ: What will San Antonio Independent School District classes look like in the fall?

Superintendent Pedro Martinez says there is not a definite plan yet and he hopes to work with teachers and parents to find the safest solution for each school.

“So first of all, know that we’re going to prioritize safety. There will be a blended model so that we can achieve social distancing in the classrooms,” Martinez said.

Some options he is considering are shifts and alternative days meaning some students would attend class on campus only certain days of the week.

“We might split the children across the building so that we can achieve social distancing,” Martinez said. He said these strategies will vary depending on the school saying some schools have the space to maintain social distancing easily.

SAISD hopes to work on those plans in June. The district is also working on plans to make the transition easier for students.

“We want to have summer programs at least two or three weeks before [the school year] and really helping parents to ease the children back into the school buildings,” Martinez explained.

Watch the full interview with Martinez below.