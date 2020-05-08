Providence High School holds car parade for graduating seniors

SAN ANTONIO – A car parade was held Friday morning for the Class of 2020 at Providence High School.

Forty-eight graduating seniors from the all-female Catholic school sat in the front passenger seats of their families’ vehicles and received their caps and gowns and then had their photos taken on campus.

Principal Alicia Garcia said the car parade was held because a traditional Mass honoring the graduates couldn’t be celebrated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Car parades have become a creative and safe way to recognize people on special occasions during the pandemic.

Garcia said she thanks all of the staff for their hard work, especially during this difficult time.