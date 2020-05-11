COVID-19 positive tests in Texas prison system tops 2,000

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – The latest numbers released by Texas Department of Corrections officials here show there are 2,009 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state prison system.

According to the department’s figures, 1,427 inmates and 582 staff members have tested positive, and there have been 27 deaths.

Additionally, 43,185 offenders are on lockdown in facilities throughout the prison system.

Calling it a “proactive step,” officials say the move is in addition to the existing medical restrictions and medical isolation numbers already in place.

The Fabian Dominguez State Jail in northwest Bexar County reported no positive cases, according to the TDCJ numbers. However, 55 inmates have been placed on medical restriction to separate people who may have been exposed to the virus.

