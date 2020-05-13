Great pics, videos of Thunderbirds flyover sent in by KSAT viewers

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT photographers on the ground and in SKY 12 captured some spectacular videos of the Air Force Thunderbirds flying over San Antonio Wednesday. But the great shots weren’t limited to the professionals. KSAT viewers sent in some great pictures and videos of the F-16s to our KSAT Connect page.

View a slideshow of some of the pictures we received here:

Full Screen 1 / 13 From KSAT Connect user Ali in San Antonio.

Here are some of the great videos sent in by KSAT viewers:

Swank-Cassias San Antonio

JudithSchanno San Antonio

View more of the images and videos on our KSAT Connect page.

The flyover is part of America Strong, a collaborative salute from the Navy and Air Force to recognize healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel in a show of national solidarity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on the Thunderbirds, visit www.afthunderbirds.com.

RELATED STORIES: