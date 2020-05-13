Thunderbirds set to fly over San Antonio, squadron’s origins traced to Kelly Field

SAN ANTONIO – The Thunderbirds are a military institution in the United States, and the origins of the US Air Force air squadron are partially linked to San Antonio.

Thunderbirds roots can be traced to June 1917 when the 30th Aero Squadron was organized at Kelly Field in San Antonio.

The squadron was activated when the United States entered World War I. It was demobilized a year later and then reconstituted as the 30th Bombardment Squadron in 1923.

The 30th Bombardment Squadron was reassigned to Kelly Field from 1930-1932, but was organized as a Regular Army Inactive (RAI). The squadron was discontinued and inactivated on Feb. 1, 1963.

Ten years earlier, the Thunderbirds were officially activated on June 1, 1953, as the 3600th Air Demonstration Team at Luke AFB, Ariz.

In September 1985, the 30th Bombardment Squadron was consolidated with the USAF Air Demonstration Squadron, which is the squadron known publicly as the Thunderbirds.

The Thunderbirds have performed around the world for millions of people for decades.

The squadron is scheduled to fly over San Antonio on Wednesday, weather permitting, to salute and thank all health care workers, first responders and other essential personnel who are serving on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.