Watch Thunderbirds fly over San Antonio on KSAT.com

SAN ANTONIO – Anyone unable to watch the Air Force’s Thunderbirds flyover in San Antonio Wednesday afternoon from their home or work can watch a livestream of the flyover in this article.

Sky 12 will provide an aerial view of the event that you can watch in the video player above starting around 2 p.m. KSAT will also have multiple cameras recording the event from different vantage points around San Antonio that we will upload for playback later on Wednesday.

Forecasted inclement weather pushed back the originally scheduled start time from 1:20 to 2:20 p.m. The Thunderbirds were originally scheduled to fly over Austin and San Antonio Tuesday but stormy weather pushed back the flyover an additional day.

Residents will be able to see the flyover from their home, according to Air Force officials who are asking people to maintain social distancing and refrain from gathering in large groups. Those who can stay home to see the show, should, according to the Air Force.

However, if you do need to travel in order to see the Thunderbirds there are several options in the San Antonio area where you should be able to safely socially distance and still catch the flyover. View the list here.

For more information on the Thunderbirds, visit www.afthunderbirds.com.

