Thunderbirds release flight path for San Antonio flyover

SAN ANTONIO – The Air Force’s Thunderbirds are saluting and thanking all health care workers, first responders and other essential personnel who are serving on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic with a flyover of San Antonio on Wednesday.

The Thunderbirds, who were originally scheduled to fly over Austin and San Antonio Tuesday, released the flight path on Instagram.

Forecasted inclement weather caused the delay, according to an Instagram post from Thunderbirds officials.

2 San Antonio bakeries named in Food & Wine’s ’100 Best Bakeries in America’ list

“We are honored to extend our gratitude to Texans in San Antonio and Austin who have been working hard to keep their communities safe,” Thunderbirds commander and leader Lt. Col. John Caldwell said. “We want Texans to look up to see the display of American resolve and know that the American spirit will prevail beyond this difficult time in our nation.”

200-plus-pound fish swim in Texas rivers, some over 50 years old

The San Antonio flyover is expected to start at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday and last approximately 30 minutes, according to AFThunderbirds.com.

Residents will be able to see the flyover from their home, according to Air Force officials who are asking people to “refrain from traveling to landmarks, hospitals and gathering in large groups to view the flyover.”

The Blue Angles conducted flyovers in Dallas and Houston on May 6.

For more information on the Thunderbirds, visit www.afthunderbirds.com.

San Antonio Botanical Garden offering free admission to some essential employees amid coronavirus pandemic