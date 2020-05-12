12 places to watch Thunderbirds fly over San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Air Force’s Thunderbirds will flyover San Antonio starting around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday with the spectacle expected to last approximately 30 minutes, according to AFThunderbirds.com.

The Thunderbirds, who were originally scheduled to fly over Austin and San Antonio Tuesday, released their expected flight path on Instagram. You can view the flight path and a view from the cockpit of a past Blue Angels flight here.

KSAT will have multiple livestreams of the flyover on KSAT.com on Wednesday. See a map of the places to watch at the bottom of this article.

Residents will be able to see the flyover from their home, according to Air Force officials who are asking people to maintain social distancing and refrain from gathering in large groups. Those who can stay home to see the show, should, according to the Air Force.

However, if you do need to travel in order to see the Thunderbirds there are several options in the San Antonio area where you should be able to safely socially distance and still catch the show:

Alamodome Parking Lot

Calaveras Lake area

Comanche Lookout Park

Culebra Creek Park

Hardberger Park

HEB Plus parking lot (281 and Evans)

Landa Park

McAllister Park

Northeast Lakeview College Parking Lot

Oak Hills Park

Pearsall Park

Walmart Supercenter parking lot (Floresville)

For more information on the Thunderbirds, visit www.afthunderbirds.com.

