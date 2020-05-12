12 places to watch Thunderbirds fly over San Antonio
Air Force’s Thunderbirds will fly over San Antonio Wednesday, May 13
SAN ANTONIO – The Air Force’s Thunderbirds will flyover San Antonio starting around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday with the spectacle expected to last approximately 30 minutes, according to AFThunderbirds.com.
The Thunderbirds, who were originally scheduled to fly over Austin and San Antonio Tuesday, released their expected flight path on Instagram. You can view the flight path and a view from the cockpit of a past Blue Angels flight here.
Tomorrow's #AmericaStrong flyover serves as a salute to frontline #COVID responders in the great state of Texas. 🤠 Forecasted inclement weather in San Antonio and Austin could delay tomorrow's flyover times or postpone the flyover all together. Stay tuned! 🇺🇸 ———————————————— #InThisTogether #aviation #military #airforce #instagramaviation #instaaviation #aviation #aviationdaily #avgeek #planespotting #instaplane #fighterjet #aviationphotography
KSAT will have multiple livestreams of the flyover on KSAT.com on Wednesday. See a map of the places to watch at the bottom of this article.
Residents will be able to see the flyover from their home, according to Air Force officials who are asking people to maintain social distancing and refrain from gathering in large groups. Those who can stay home to see the show, should, according to the Air Force.
However, if you do need to travel in order to see the Thunderbirds there are several options in the San Antonio area where you should be able to safely socially distance and still catch the show:
- Alamodome Parking Lot
- Calaveras Lake area
- Comanche Lookout Park
- Culebra Creek Park
- Hardberger Park
- HEB Plus parking lot (281 and Evans)
- Landa Park
- McAllister Park
- Northeast Lakeview College Parking Lot
- Oak Hills Park
- Pearsall Park
- Walmart Supercenter parking lot (Floresville)
Saturday’s #AmericaStrong flyover with the @usnavyblueangels was dedicated to the brave men and women on the front lines in Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Atlanta as they battle COVID-19. We can’t thank them enough for their hard work and dedication. Although this is the last of our joint flyovers for now, we are excited to announce that we will continue performing individual team flyovers. Stay tuned for dates and locations in the coming days! ———————————————— #InThisTogether #aviation #military #airforce #instagramaviation #instaaviation #aviation #aviationdaily #avgeek #planespotting #instaplane #fighterjet #aviationphotography
Thunderbirds release flight path for San Antonio flyover
For more information on the Thunderbirds, visit www.afthunderbirds.com.
