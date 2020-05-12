86ºF

12 places to watch Thunderbirds fly over San Antonio

Air Force’s Thunderbirds will fly over San Antonio Wednesday, May 13

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Thunderbirds, Military, Air Force, Coronavirus
SAN ANTONIO – The Air Force’s Thunderbirds will flyover San Antonio starting around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday with the spectacle expected to last approximately 30 minutes, according to AFThunderbirds.com.

The Thunderbirds, who were originally scheduled to fly over Austin and San Antonio Tuesday, released their expected flight path on Instagram. You can view the flight path and a view from the cockpit of a past Blue Angels flight here.

KSAT will have multiple livestreams of the flyover on KSAT.com on Wednesday. See a map of the places to watch at the bottom of this article.

Residents will be able to see the flyover from their home, according to Air Force officials who are asking people to maintain social distancing and refrain from gathering in large groups. Those who can stay home to see the show, should, according to the Air Force.

However, if you do need to travel in order to see the Thunderbirds there are several options in the San Antonio area where you should be able to safely socially distance and still catch the show:

  • Alamodome Parking Lot
  • Calaveras Lake area
  • Comanche Lookout Park
  • Culebra Creek Park
  • Hardberger Park
  • HEB Plus parking lot (281 and Evans)
  • Landa Park
  • McAllister Park
  • Northeast Lakeview College Parking Lot
  • Oak Hills Park
  • Pearsall Park
  • Walmart Supercenter parking lot (Floresville)

Thunderbirds release flight path for San Antonio flyover

For more information on the Thunderbirds, visit www.afthunderbirds.com.

