Fire in abandoned trailer seems suspicious, firefighters say

Fire was called in at Jasper Mobile Home Park in 6700 block of Walzem Rd.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Fire Department and the Windcrest Fire Department responded to a trailer fire at the Jasper Mobile Home Park late Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called around 10:30 p.m. to the 6700 block of Walzem Road after receiving reports of a fire.

By the time firefighters arrived, they found huge flames.

Fire officials said the fire was in an abandoned trailer and that it seemed suspicious.

The trailer is now considered a total loss.

The Bexar County Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.

The cause is not currently known.

