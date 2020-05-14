Fire in abandoned trailer seems suspicious, firefighters say
Fire was called in at Jasper Mobile Home Park in 6700 block of Walzem Rd.
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Fire Department and the Windcrest Fire Department responded to a trailer fire at the Jasper Mobile Home Park late Wednesday night.
Firefighters were called around 10:30 p.m. to the 6700 block of Walzem Road after receiving reports of a fire.
By the time firefighters arrived, they found huge flames.
Fire officials said the fire was in an abandoned trailer and that it seemed suspicious.
The trailer is now considered a total loss.
The Bexar County Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.
The cause is not currently known.
