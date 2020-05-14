Need to claim your lottery prize? You can do so when Texas Lottery centers reopen next month.

Did you win a lottery prize but have not been able to claim your cash yet due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Good news — Texas Lottery will reopen the doors to all 16 of its claim centers Monday, June 1.

Lottery officials said winners will be able to claim their prizes; however, it will be through appointment only. The centers will also abide by state safety and cleaning guidelines until further notice.

“We want to thank our players for their patience during these uncertain times, and we are appreciative of the number of players that claimed prizes via mail or delayed visiting a claim center to keep themselves, fellow players and our employees healthy and safe,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Teas Lottery, in a statement.

Lottery officials said all winning scratch and draw game ticket prizes of up to $5 million can still be claimed through the mail. However, the ticket must be postmarked on and should be mailed to the address listed below:

Texas Lottery Commission ATTN:

Austin Claim Center PO Box 16600 Austin, TX 78761-6600

If you do mail-in your claim, officials said it could take between four to six weeks for it to be processed.

If your cash prize is greater than $5 million, you’ll need to schedule an appointment at the Texas Lottery Commission headquarters in Austin. To do this, call 512-344-5049 or email ClaimantProcessingAlert@lottery.state.tx.us.

Prizes that are $599 or less can continue being processed at any lottery retailer.

For more information about the lottery centers or how to claim your prize in the mail, click here.

For more coronavirus coverage from KSAT, click here.