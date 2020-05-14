San Antonio dog makes stunning transformation in five weeks

SAN ANTONIO – While many of us have been spending the last few weeks in quarantine looking not-so-glamorous, one San Antonio dog had the glow up of his life.

After a battle with Demodex mites, Lobo has gained his hair back and is now ready for a forever home.

San Antonio Pets Alive! shared photos and details of the dog’s quick, yet rigorous, transformation over the course of five weeks.

“Lobo’s face was hairless, swollen, and crusted with sores that would open and weep, and his legs and chest were in horrible shape too,” the organization said in a news release, adding that he was first named “Lobster” because of the red shade of his injured skin. “To say the least, Lobo was very hot, constantly weepy and crusty, and hurting and miserable.”

Lobo is up for adoption at San Antonio Pets Alive! following a recovery from mites. (San Antonio Pets Alive!)

A foster nursed him back to health by using Bravecto, which killed the mites, and Cephalexin, a skin antibiotic.

Lobo was looking and feeling better at week 2, the release states, and he was covered by peach fuzz by week 4.

Stressed pets: How to stop it now and when you go back to work

He had an upper respiratory infection but healed from it by week 5. At that time, he was ready for adoption.

“Although Lobo isn’t 100% recovered, he will still grow hair and fill out, he can still get adopted, and his forever family will get to see the end of his transformation,” the release states.

For more information about how to adopt Lobo, or any other dog or cat at SAPA!, visit www.sanantoniopetsalive.org/adopt or email adopt@sanantoniopetsalive.org. To donate to the organization, visit www.sanantoniopetsalive.org/donate.