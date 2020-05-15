Methodist nurses make TikTok video, hope band BTS will encourage patient fighting COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Methodist Hospital nurses are going the extra mile to provide a glimpse of hope for a critically-ill COVID-19 patient in San Antonio.

Esther has been battling the virus over the past month and first arrived to Methodist Hospital in critical condition and put on a ventilator, health officials said.

Nurses were unsure of how much mental trauma Esther had already endured in her fight against the virus and her care team said she was discouraged.

When Esther was taken off of the ventilator, health officials said the first thing she did was turn on her phone to listen to BTS, a boy band from South Korea.

The music made Esther smile and nurses said it was the happiest they had seen her yet.

Nurses decorated her room with pictures of BTS for encouragement. As Esther’s battle continued with COVID-19 in the ICU, her health wasn’t improving and required increased life support each day, according to health officials.

Her nurses said she was giving up, no longer eating and was not participating in care, which is what inspired them to make a TikTok video to BTS’ music.

With the video gaining traction on social media, the nurses are hoping to get the attention of BTS and have them encourage Esther in her coronavirus battle.

“At the young age of 37, despite how ill she remains, we can’t let Esther give up,” her nurses said in a statement.

The TikTok video has been shared on Facebook and has been viewed nearly 50,000 times and counting. It is also nearing 1,500 shares.

Methodist Hospital is asking for the community to come together in support of Esther, share her story and get BTS to #EncourageEsther.

