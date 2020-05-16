Man arrested, accused of beating pregnant woman, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is now behind bars after authorities said he assaulted a pregnant woman over a three-day period.

The victim was treated at Methodist Hospital and police said she told them she was punched in the face by 28-year-old Matthew Wilson.

She also alleged that Wilson threatened to stab her in the stomach with a kitchen knife.

The incidents apparently took place from May 12 through May 15.

The victim was able to convince Wilson to take her to the hospital after she started to experience stomach pains and he fled the scene after she reported him.

Wilson has since been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

