SAPD: Man hospitalized after Southeast Side home invasion

SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a man who they say forced his way into a Southeast Side home overnight.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Kate Schenck Avenue.

According to police, a little girl who was in her living room heard someone knocking on the front door. When she ran upstairs to get her father, the suspect had already made his way into the house.

Officials said the homeowner got into a fight with the suspect and shot him. He then fled the scene.

The father was taken to the hospital with head injuries, according to authorities. The man’s wife and kids, who were also in the home at the time of the incident, were uninjured.

The suspect is still at large and the investigation is ongoing.