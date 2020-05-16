Man arrested a year after assaulting and robbing woman during a date, affidavit says

Published: May 16, 2020, 11:04 am Updated: May 16, 2020, 11:33 am

SAN ANTONIO – Almost one year after the crime was committed, 31-year-old Terreance Jones is now behind bars.

According to an affidavit, Jones was on a date with a woman on May 31st of last year.

San Antonio man arrested after caught on camera stealing from storage facility

The woman told police that they had stopped by her home and that while inside she was hit behind the head with a gun by a second suspect.

Jones had let another man into the home without the victim knowing.

Court records said they both stole the victim’s vehicle and some of her belongings.

Records: Fired San Antonio police officer sent explicit Snapchat videos of children to friend

Police were later able to match a fingerprint to the scene to Jones and the victim identified him from a photo lineup, according to the affidavit.

Jones was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. No word if the second suspect was ever caught.